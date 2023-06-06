Mason's 'The Courthouse Pub' couldn't pick one dish for signature dish week

MASON, Mich. — Fox 47's Signature dish week is on day two, every morning we'll take you to a different spot in mid-Michigan that are serving up some delicious foods. In Mason The Courthouse Pub is serving up three signature dishes.

Their dishes include a California Turkey Club, a Cowboy Salad, and their infamous Crab Pepper Jack Soup.

"This is a California turkey club, it has smoked turkey, bacon , lettuce tomato, guacamole, and served on a ciabatta bun and it comes with our seasoned fries. Over here we have the cowboy salad it has steak cooked to your liking on a mixed bed of greens, sausage, roasted peppers, onion, provolone cheese and it comes with garlic toast on the side an roasted re pepper dressing we also have our famous crab pepper jack soup," said Court House Pub waitress Kali Thompson.

The Courthouse Pub has been filling the stomachs of Mason residents for over a decade and they've got dishes for all seasons.

"These are our most popular items, people love the sandwich (California Turkey Club)just because of it being summer and it's light and refreshing," said Thompson.

They don't just have a signature dish, they have signature patrons the support the restaurant every week.

"We have regulars that like to sit up at the bar at different times of day we also have regulars that come sit on the dining side and they come at least week," said Thompson.

Be sure to check back with us through out the week to catch your neighborhood Signature Dish.

