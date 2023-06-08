Signature Dish Week: Grab some burgers and beer at Old Nation Brewing Co.

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — To continue Signature Dish Week, I took a drive to Williamston to check out Old Nation Brewing Co.

“We opened in 2015, my husband and I came out here to open a brewery, and here we are," said General Manager Camilla Fritts. "I was a nanny, and I ended up taking over the restaurant.”

Old Nation has a little of everything on their menu with quite a few favorites.

“Our beef pasty made with our local beef down the road, steakhouse burger or pretzel," said Manager Jeff Westbrook. "Got quite a few items.”

But they serve up more than just good food.

“One of our favorite things to do is adopt kids at Christmas, and we usually get between seven and 12 families, and that is from the support of our customers. They donate and bring in gifts," Fritts said. "The other thing we really like to do is pay off all of the lunch debt at the end of each year for everybody."

However, back in the kitchen is where the magic happens, and it is what keeps people coming back.

Each burger has a gluten-free bun option, your choice of 12 different toppings and is made with locally-sourced beef.

“Our relationship with Benjamin Beef is great," Fritts said. "They are happy to have their beef here in our restaurant, and they're very selective about what restaurants they go into, and we love having them because it's literally the next town over in Webberville. So, they do great things for their community, and we love to support local farmers.”

And you can't go to a brewery for a burger without pairing it with a good drink.

“We got root beer. Our craft root beer is really good, and that goes good with everything," Westbrook said. “The Fritts Lagger is really good with that, and then, M-43 goes good with everything.”

Once the grilling is done and your burger is topped with your favorites, it's paired with the perfect side and served to enjoy.

You can find Old Nation Brewing Co. at Lansing's first-ever Olive Burger Festival on June 24 from noon to 7 p.m. at Jackson Field.

