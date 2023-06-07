Signature Dish Week: GoodFellas Bagel Deli in Lansing serving up breakfast at all times

LANSING, Mich. — To continue our Signature Dish Week, I went to GoodFellas Bagel Deli in downtown Lansing to see what they are serving up.

“We have unique offerings. We have breakfast that you could eat during lunch or dinner or anytime during the day,” said owner Adrian Jospeh.

Jospeh, a Lansing native, first opened the restaurant in 2019, and the inspiration behind the menu comes from something you may be familiar with.

“I sat down one night, and I started watching the mob movies, which is really the inspiration behind a lot of this stuff right,” he said. “So we have our Godfather sandwich, and it just reminded me of the Godfather."

Whether they’re sweet or savory, each sandwich is made with fresh products.

“We’ll do a little bit of this, it's our house cream cheese, secret recipe, fresh avocado, fresh tomatoes,” Jospeh said. “One of the perks of having a restaurant inside of a grocery story is everything is fresh. I go grocery shopping every day.”

Between Jospeh’s jokes and the unforgettable bagels, customers can't seem to get enough.

“It’s good food. I could tell it's freshly made, and it’s always consistent with how good it is,” said customer Dallas Fincher.

And if you can’t make it to the Lansing location, there’s another location in East Lansing.

