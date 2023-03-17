Things to Do: Take a bite out of an olive burger

LANSING, Mich. — In downtown Lansing, you can find employees at Weston's Kewpee Burger firing up the grill and making burgers. But one burger they are known for is the olive burger.

"The famous home of the olive burgers," said owner Autumn Weston. "We've been doing the olive burger since I think 1925 I believe."

Olive burgers are a staple in Lansing and many say you can't call yourself a true michigander if you haven't had one.

Kewpees has been in the Weston family for 100 years now.

"It's a place where you walk in and you always know somebody. You're gonna get a good burger, you know, you're gonna hear Tammie's laugh and it's just that familiarity of like, home," Autumn said.

Olive burgers aren't new to her. She grew up loving them and describes them as a combination of olives, mayonnaise, the burger and the bun it make it complete. And you can add whatever you like to it.

"It just comes together. It complements like so well," Autumn said.

How the olive burger became a thing is a mystery to Autumn but she's glad it's a thing.

"It's my favorite," she said. "It's savory it's salty, it's just it's just really got you know, I've obviously grown into it, but I love it."

There are are a ton of places in Lansing that sells olive burgers and they all put their own spin on it. Just like the Krabby Patty secret formula you won't get the recipe for Kewpee's sauce.

"The sauce we do now is the same sauce that my great grandmother made. And it's just like why change it when it's good," Autumn said.

The restaurant also has the Miami burger. It's like an olive burger only with a creative twist.

"The Miami is magic is truly it just a one of a kind burger," Autumn said. "It's the same sauce that we use for everything. It's just prepared differently."

It's prepared as a crumbled style. Loose meat, cheese, on a grilled bun with their olive sauce.

"It's my favorite way of making it," Autumn said.

Kewpees is open Monday through Friday so stop on in and grab a burger or two.

For more information click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook