Signature Dish Week: Corner Cone owners celebrate 20 years in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Most people who visit Corner Cone in Grand Ledge tend to have the same reaction of happiness and excitement, and those reactions are what keep Sheila Cohoon and her husband going after 20 years of owning the business.

"He said who doesn't like ice cream, and people are always happy when they're half and ice cream. So he thought it would just be a fun business," said Cohoon.

Corner Cone is not only a fun business but also a family-oriented one.

"In fact, it makes me feel old because one of our employees that's working today, her mom work here when she was in high school, so it's like oh my lord," Cohoon said.

This community staple has been bringing Grand Ledge residents out for years.

"We're frequent visitors of Corner Cone, and supporters of all the Grand Ledge businesses," said Grand Ledge resident Beth Augustine.

One of the driving forces is their signature dish, Dole Whip, that caters all kids and adults.

"It's vegan and doesn't have the different dyes and either everything is natural. There's a lot of kids out there that you know they can't have a summer treat, and they can with the Dole Whip" Cohoon explained.

And Corner Cone is giving everybody the chance to beat the heat with a cool treat from their neighborhood ice cream shop.

"There's customers that you know, I mean, you see them all the time, and it's just having lots of friends" Cohoon said.

