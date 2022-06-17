FOX 47 News reporters to be announcers at Lansing Juneteenth African American Parade

LANSING, Mich. — FOX 47 News will be participating in the Lansing Juneteenth African American Parade on Saturday, which is part of the Lansing Juneteenth Celebration going on this week.

FOX 47 News reporters Tianna Jenkins , Larry Wallace and Yasmeen Ludy will be announcers along the parade route, which starts at J.W. Sexton High School.

Some of our staff will also be participating in the parade!

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, and goes down Michigan Avenue, Jenison Avenue, Lenawee Street, Hillsdale Street and then finally arrives at St. Joseph Park.

After the parade, the Juneteenth Freedom Festival kicks off at noon to 1:50 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

For more information and details about the festivities, you can go to the Lansing Juneteenth Celebration's website .

Come join our team on Saturday, and we look forward to seeing the community out there!

