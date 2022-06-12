Lansing Juneteenth celebrations kick off early with softball game

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Juneteenth Committee is already kicking off the celebration with a softball game on Saturday honoring baseball’s negro leagues.

The festivities continue on Thursday at Lansing Commuity College, where winners of an essay competition will be announced. Then on Friday and Saturday the 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Festival will be held at St. Joesph Park in Lansing.

Make sure to not miss the parade on Saturday. It stars at 11 a.m. at J.W. Sexton High School.

