My name is Yasmeen Ludy and I'm so excited to be a part of the FOX 47 news team. My goal is to serve the community with engaging stories. As a storyteller, my job is to put you in the room where it happened–– even though you're watching from home.

I've lived in Michigan my whole life and was born in Detroit, where I first discovered my passion for news. It all started with reading magazines, writing creative stories and watching the news every morning with my mom.

I attended the University of Michigan, where I received a bachelor's degree in communications and media studies. During my time there, I was an anchor and reporter for the student-run news station, WOLV-TV, which prepared me for an internship with Channel Local 4 in Detroit.

I'm a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

I believe news keeps us all connected, one story at a time. If you have a story idea, let's stay connected, (517) 290-9322.