EATON COUNTY, Mich. — From budget battles to severe weather, Eaton County saw no shortage of headline‑making moments this year. After voters twice rejected public safety millages, commissioners made sweeping cuts — including eliminating MSU Extension, forcing the end of local 4‑H programs. In May, an EF‑1 tornado tore through parts of the county, damaging sites like Charlotte’s Hidden Creek Farm, which is now rebuilding as an event space called The Quarry. And by summer, Delta Township leaders approved a doubled‑cost police contract, funded through a new public safety assessment, to keep Eaton County patrols in place.



Budget Cuts: Two failed millages led to service losses, including 4‑H’s shutdown in Eaton County.

Storm Impact: Tornado damage spurred recovery and The Quarry project.

Police Funding: Delta Township approved a costly contract to maintain coverage.

WATCH: Eaton County 2025: Budget Cuts, Storm Recovery, and Public Safety

Eaton County 2025: Budget Cuts, Storm Recovery, and Public Safety

MORE BIG EATON COUNTY STORIES:

CATA will end service at 30 Delta Township stops beginning January 12

Bitcoin Mining Operation Near Eaton Rapids Dam Sparks Noise Complaints

Full SNAP benefits distributed to Charlotte family after delay

2,000-acre renewable energy project proposed for Eaton Rapids

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.