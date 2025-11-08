Full SNAP benefits distributed to Charlotte family after delay

CHARLOTTE, Mich — A Charlotte mother of two received her full SNAP benefits Friday after waiting through a government shutdown that delayed November payments, providing relief for a family that had been struggling with homelessness and unemployment.

Stevie Bingham moved into her new home this week in Charlotte after five months of being homeless.

"When I say homeless I mean either in a motel room if we could afford it, and our car," Bingham said.

Bingham just got a job this week after five months of unemployment. She told me she spent every dollar she had to move into their new home this week.

Her partner and two kids have been dependent on food stamp benefits during this stretch.

"We plan that benefit day to the teeth, to the very dollar amount, what we need for the month," Bingham said.

But that day came and went November 3, with no payment as the government shutdown continued.

Bingham says with no money for food, she and her family depended on the community.

"We went to two food banks in Charlotte, and kinda just piece things together," Bingham said.

But Bingham is diabetic, and told me she had blood sugar spikes as the food she received was different than what she normally eats.

But Friday was a bit of relief.

"That's my normal amount that I get every month," Bingham said, showing the app on her phone.

Bingham received her full SNAP payment.

"It felt like the world was taken off my shoulders, honestly, something so small you would think doesn't matter at all, it ends up being huge," Bingham said.

Her next stop was the grocery store, to get the food she needs for her family.

"It's embarrassing to be in that situation where you're so low income, you know, even though you're trying everything, but you're so low income that you're literally relying on money to pop on a card so you're able to get simple things like a case of water or bread and butter," Bingham said.

And while benefits were paid in full for her this month, the question of next month remains. Bingham tells me she's stretching her dollar as far as she can this month with coupons and programs like Double Up Food Bucks. That program lets people stretch their food stamp dollars even further when buying fresh produce.

"So, being able to take part in any type of program that they're doing or any incentive then we're signing up for it," Bingham said.

