CATA will end service at 30 Delta Township stops beginning January 12

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — CATA will eliminate bus service to dozens of stops in Delta Township starting in January, leaving some residents without their primary means of transportation to essential services like grocery shopping.



Starting January 12, CATA's Route 3 extension west of the Lansing Mall will go out of service, affecting about 30 stops that are currently serviced. The change means residents who rely on public transportation to reach destinations like Walmart will need to find alternative options.

Route 3 riders in need of public transportation heading west of the Lansing Mall are told to contact EATRAN for alternative services.

I spoke with neighbors at the Marketplace Boulevard bus stop near Walmart on Wednesday, and many were hearing about the changes for the first time. They expressed disappointment about no longer being able to take the bus to Walmart for their shopping needs.

CATA RYDZ, the on-demand ride service, will also see part of its coverage area in Delta Township eliminated. Residents will now need to transfer to CATA RYDZ services at the Meijer on West Saginaw.

Spec-Tran service will no longer operate between Creyts Road and Nixon Road. Service will go as far west as the Kroger on West Saginaw.

CATA Board Chair Nathan Triplett addressed the service cuts in a press release.

"These service reductions are not what CATA wanted, but without a dedicated local funding source for transit service in Delta Township, we are left with no alternative but to reduce service," Triplett said.

The funding shortfall stems from a failed Public Transit Millage that would have raised taxes for the average homeowner in Delta Township by about $80 yearly.

FURTHER INFORMATION ON CHANGES IN SERVICE

