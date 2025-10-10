2,000-acre renewable energy project proposed for Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich — A proposed solar project spanning more than 2,000 acres in Eaton Rapids has sparked opposition from local residents who say the development would dramatically alter their rural community.



Hecate Energy proposes a 2,000-acre solar project called Fiddlehead Solar on farmland in Eaton Rapids' Hamlin Township

The company plans to use a state approval process to bypass local zoning ordinances that prohibit solar projects on agricultural land

Local residents express concerns about the project's impact on their rural community while the developer emphasizes economic and environmental benefits

The Fiddlehead Solar Project, backed by Chicago-based Hecate Energy, would cover farmland in Hamlin Township, Brookfield Township, and Springport Township Project developer Mark Zwieg said the development promises clean energy, new jobs, tax revenue and economic activity for the area.

"We're committed to do the project the right way, we're committed to work with communities," Zwieg said. "Solar and agriculture can co-exist."

But neighbors Ali Griffith and Jasmine Emerick, who moved to the area for its agricultural character, are concerned about the project's impact on their community.

"We really wanted to raise our son around agriculture," Griffith said.

"So growing up here it was just so peaceful in a place that was different from living in the city." Emerick said.

The project faces a regulatory hurdle at the local level. Hamlin Township says projects like this on agriculturally zoned land are prohibited under local ordinances. Instead, Hecate Energy plans to use a state process to work around local zoning rules.

"It provides a path to permitting," Zwieg said.

Public Act 233, allows companies like Hecate can work through local ordinances through the Michigan Public Service Commission state approval process. The state regulations include requirements such as a 300-foot buffer zone between houses and solar project fencing.

"It's quite upsetting and outrageous and upsetting to us that our zoning rights have been taken away from us," Griffith said.

Hecate's next step is submitting their Public Act 233 application, which will trigger another round of community input. Griffith and Emrick said they plan to challenge the project during that process.

"We really want to let the MPSC know our feelings about the project whether it be environmental, property value, disrupting farm land, or wildlife movement patterns," Griffith said. "I think we should hammer that home to our MPSC commissioners."

Two bills currently waiting in the state Senate - House Bills 4027 and 4028 - would restore local control for large renewable energy projects like the Fiddlehead Solar Project.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

