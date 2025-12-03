EATON RAPIDS, Mich — A Bitcoin mining trailer operating near the Smithville dam in Eaton Rapids has drawn noise complaints from a nearby property owner, leading to township intervention and an upcoming public hearing.



A Bitcoin mining trailer near Eaton Rapids' Smithville dam has generated noise complaints from a nearby property owner who says the high-frequency sound is like "ears constantly ringing."

Hamlin Township issued a cease and desist notice to Grand River Power Company on October 1 for an unauthorized accessory building, which significantly reduced the noise levels.

A public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Hamlin Township Hall to address zoning concerns, while dam owner Roy Davis says he needs the mining operation as a second income source to run the dam.

Chuck Lowery, who has owned property across from the Grand River Power Company's Smithville dam for over a decade, says the noise from the Bitcoin mining operation became unbearable near the end of September.

WATCH: Bitcoin Mining Operation Near Eaton Rapids Dam Sparks Noise Complaints

Bitcoin Mining Operation Near Eaton Rapids Dam Sparks Noise Complaints

"It's just a super high frequency, it just is like your ears constantly ringing," Lowery said.

A Bitcoin mining operation uses racks of computers to generate cryptocurrency, but that equipment produces noise. Lowery shared video footage he recorded from his own property showing the sound levels from the trailer.

"So this was a huge change in the amount of noise volume coming from the area," Lowery said.

The trailer sits on Grand River Power Company's Smithville dam property. The dam generates power that the company sells to the city.

Denise Perkins, Hamlin Township's local zoning administrator, issued a cease and desist notice to the power company on October 1 for an unauthorized accessory building. Lowery says the noise was greatly reduced soon after the township's intervention.

"Once I put in a notice to the Township, they responded very quickly, I'm very happy about their response," Lowery said.

Roy Davis, who owns the Smithville dam, told me the situation is being taken out of proportion and that noise levels are no more than what you would hear in a regular neighborhood. He said Bitcoin mining is a reasonable use of the land he manages.

"I love the people of Eaton Rapids, I love the dam, just wish I could make a living, small dams can't make a living on their own, need a second income of some kind," Davis said in a text message.

Davis said he does not want to fight the process and is working toward a solution. He said he's used hay bales to try and reduce the noise.

A public hearing is now scheduled to address the zoning for the property. The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Hamlin Township Hall.

Lowery remains concerned that the noise might return and worries about the impact on both his property and the nearby Smithville Park.

"This isn't zoned industrial for a reason," Lowery said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.