LIVE BLOG: It's the Day of Kindness in our Neighborhoods!

FOX47 is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at spreading kindness and making a positive impact across our neighborhoods.

Teaming up with the local non-profit ePIFanyNow™ and several businesses, FOX47 is spearheading the first-ever Day of Kindness, scheduled to take place Friday at various nonprofits. The day culminates in a celebration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Friendship Room of the Capital Region International Airport.

Stay with us all day for updates from throughout our neighborhoods - and please consider donating to this great cause!

Each non-profit will receive over $750 from ePIFanyNow™, thanks to the generous sponsorship from Scripps Howard Fund, MSUFCU, Capital Region International Airport, Foster Swift, One North Kitchen and Bar, Amadore Beverages, and mConnexions.