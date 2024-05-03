Watch Now
Day of Kindness

LIVE BLOG: It's the Day of Kindness in our Neighborhoods!

For Fox 47's Day of Kindness, a team of volunteers will help Camp PaWapi prepare for summer campers.
Posted at 8:57 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 08:57:12-04

FOX47 is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at spreading kindness and making a positive impact across our neighborhoods.

Teaming up with the local non-profit ePIFanyNow™ and several businesses, FOX47 is spearheading the first-ever Day of Kindness, scheduled to take place Friday at various nonprofits. The day culminates in a celebration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Friendship Room of the Capital Region International Airport.

Stay with us all day for updates from throughout our neighborhoods - and please consider donating to this great cause!

Here is a look at the locations we will be at today, and the work that will be done:

Each non-profit will receive over $750 from ePIFanyNow™, thanks to the generous sponsorship from Scripps Howard Fund, MSUFCU, Capital Region International Airport, Foster Swift, One North Kitchen and Bar, Amadore Beverages, and mConnexions.

