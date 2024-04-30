Day of Kindness: Child and Family Charities Angel House

As a part of Fox 47's Day of Kindness we are Child and Family Charities Angel House.

Angel House has been a safe haven for teen girls who are in foster care.

They teach them life skills and prepare them for the real world.

In the attached video, you will learn more about their program and what they will be doing on Fox 47's Day of Kindness.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We're changing lives here every day," said CEO of Child and Family Charities Julie Thomasma

It's a house in Mason that's a safe haven for teen girls in foster care.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Angel House

"Ages 16 to 19 teen girls that may or may not be parenting," said Program Assistant Suzi Smith.

"They come from all over the state," Smith said.

Angel House is one of the many programs the nonprofit organization child and family charities has to support the community.

It gives the teen girls a sense of security and prepares them for the real world.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Angel House

"Really just doing everything to prepare them to be independent in the community. That means budgeting, working on jobs, staying in school, just basic living skills just to make sure that they can be ready to be successful adults and transition into the community," Thomasma said.

Last spring, Angel House had a minor flood that affected the basement.

"We haven't been able to work it into the budget to repair the basement. That's a space where the youth congregate. We're going to be offering groups and yoga. So, it's so important for us to get it back and in working condition," Thomasma said.

With the help of Fox 47's Day of Kindness project, they will get all the help they need from volunteers.

DONATE TO CHILD AND FAMILY CHARITIES ANGEL HOUSE HERE

WSYM

"We had to take out all the drywall and prep it and clean it out so now we are just in a position of putting it all back together and the volunteers will be coming in laying drywall and then sanding down the floors so that they are ready to put fresh laminate flooring down," Thomasma said.

Volunteers will also be painting inside the house and sprucing up things outside.

The girls will be away on a trip and will return to a home that's getting some TLC just for them.

"They want to be in a nice place. Somewhere that it feels more homey. So they are pretty excited, and a field trip too. They are happy," Smith said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook