Day of Kindness: Camp PaWapi

For FOX 47's Day of Kindness, volunteers will help Camp PaWapi prepare for the summer.

The camp is hoping to provide new experiences for campers with new renovations and added activities.

For almost 71 years, Camp PaWapi has served neighbors in Mid-Michigan.

Our upcoming 'Day of Kindness' is all about giving back. We're highlighting five nonprofits in our neighborhoods who will be teaming with local volunteers and companies on Friday to help bring small improvement projects to fruition.

As the summer approaches at Camp PaWapi, staff are prepared to welcome in a new round of kids from across our neighborhoods.

"I think it's the hidden gem of Meridian Township," said Camp PaWapi Executive Director Krista Beyer.

Opened in 1953, this camp has served neighbors with fun summer activities for almost 71 years, and it continues to evolve.

"Not only is the zipline and climbing tower reopening since 2019, but we are investing a lot of money in to be able to not only provide a better experience, but new experiences," said Beyer. "We are expanding our archery, we're redoing our entire main lodge, new furniture, new supplies, new everything. We have a 250 ft. water slide coming, we have all kinds of sports equipment that we're doing, we're fixing up our roofs and stuff, and just some general improvements."

Beyer appreciates the work of volunteers for the upcoming Day of Kindness and says the extra hands are needed to prepare for the summer.

"Being able to have these volunteers come out and support us, and get a lot of projects done that would probably take us weeks in one day is phenomenal," said Beyer. "We'll be doing a lot of just exterior painting, we're doing some planting and landscaping, and then we'll be doing just some general cleaning and leaf cleanup to get our grounds ready."

Seven-year-old Maddox has been to Camp PaWapi for three years. He tells me he's excited to attend again this summer.

"They have great counselors, they have really good activities, and I like to play GaGa," said Maddox.

As part of this campaign, we at Fox 47 News and the Scripps Howard Fund are contributing $2,500 to local nonprofits. Stay tuned for more coverage leading up to our Day of Kindness event on Friday.