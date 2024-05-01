Day of Kindness: Jackson, Michigan Giving Back to the Community

Video shows Brenda Hughes explaining the six services Jackson, Michigan Giving Back to the Community offers.

FOX 47 is partnering with Jackson, Michigan Giving Back to the Community for the Day of Kindness on Friday, May 3.

On the Day of Kindness, a team of volunteers will come together to plant flowers, replace windows, and beautify the space so that neighbors who come in seeking help feel welcome.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Brenda Hughes has felt the need to give back since the beginning...

"I told my ma at 9 I would make a difference, and here I am. So, all of the needs that I do for the community is personal."

At Jackson, Michigan Giving Back to the Community, Brenda and her team live that mission every day. They offer six different services each day of the week, from free toiletries, to diapers. She even does a free food giveaway the third Sunday of each month, seeing over 300 people each time.

While they all have an impact, it's Tuesday's Baby Day, for Brenda, that is particularly close to the cause.

"At age 13, I was a mother so young, and it was hard for me to get diapers. Having a kid at 13 years old was a job, and so I needed the help. I just made a vow to make sure that no kid goes without diapers."

Brenda shared that each need she aims to fill, fits a need that she's experienced at least once in her life.

"A need has no face, and need is great here, in our community. To where that I try to make sure that I can provide the things that the community needs. This is a no-judgement place, and anyone that comes in: they are welcome."

On Friday, FOX 47 is teaming up with this organization to beautify the space, so that neighbors who come in looking for help feel that sense of welcome.

AM EXTRA: Jackson, MI Giving Back to the Community

"It's truly a blessing. It really is, so we're super excited about it. We can't wait to see hot the project goes. I know it's going to be amazing."

As part of this campaign, we at Fox 47 News and the Scripps Howard Fund are contributing $2,500 to local nonprofits. Stay tuned for more coverage leading up to our Day of Kindness event on Friday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook