DAY OF KINDNESS: The Davies Project

LANSING, Mich. — Pam Miklavcic experienced a parent’s worst nightmare 24 years ago. Her son Peter was diagnosed with Leukemia.

“He suddenly spiked a fever of 105 and were couldn’t get that fever down,” She said. “We did tests and thats when we found out.”

Peter battled the cancer for more than three years before he beat it. Today, he’s 27 and thriving.

“Peter is an engineer now, he’s healthy and he’s getting married in a few weeks,” Miklavcic said.

As life looks up for Peter, Miklavcic knows there are other parents going through what she did years ago, which is why she started the Davies Project.

“We make sure that seriously ill children throughout our community have rides for free back and forth to their doctor appointments,” Miklavcic.

The Davies Project has been doing that for 10 years now, and with he help of 70 volunteers, they’ve been able to provide a lot of rides.

“We provided 3000 last year,” Miklavcic said.

The Davies project has been recognized a lot of times for their work in the community and will again. This year they were chosen to be a part of FOX 47’s Day of Kindness, which means they’ll get some help from volunteers to help with small improvement projects.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of yard work,” Miklavcic said. “We’re housed the oldest fire station and we want it to look nice.”