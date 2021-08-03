Follow all of the election results in mid-Michigan

Polls close at 8:00 PM and we are following a few of the major elections of our area and will keep you updated through the night on election results for the August 3 primary election for the following races:

Lansing Mayor Primary



Lansing City Council At Large



Lansing City Council 2nd Ward



Jackson Mayor Primary



Find out more about these and other local races by visiting our local elections page .

Follow other election results by clicking on the below links



Other Ballot Issues (Find out more in the county links above)



Carson City - Crystal Area Schools Bond Proposal Borrow the sum of not to exceed Five Million Six Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($5,650,000) Columbia Township Fire Protection Millage Proposal Reduces tax limitation to .4405 mills over 5 years to provide funs for fire protection in Columbia Township. Columbia Township Police Protection Millage Renewal Proposal Reduces tax limitation to .8814 mills over 5 years for police protection. Hanover-Horton School District Sinking Fund Millage Proposal 1 mill over 5 years to provide funds to construct or repair school buildings and upgrade technology. Jonesville Community Schools Bonding Proposal .8 mills over 26 years to provide funds for athletic fields. Lansing Essential Services Millage Restoration Proposal Increases city millage by 1.1342 mills to provide funds for police, fire departments, and road and sidewalk maintenance. Leslie Schools Operating Millage Proposal Increases limitation on taxes by 18 mills for ten years to provide operating funds for Leslie Public Schools. Parma Township Renewal Of Additional Millage For Fire Protection Services 1.25 mills over 6 years to provide funds for fire protection. Parma Township Renewal Of Additional Millage For Police Protection .5 mills over 6 years to provide funds for police protection. Potterville Public Schools Bond Proposal Potterville Public Schools, Eaton County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Eight Million Dollars ($28,000,000) Sandstone Township Fire Protection Proposal 1.25 mills over 5 years to provide funds for fire protection.

