Watch
NewsState

Actions

Follow all of the election results in mid-Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Election results
Election Resu,ts
Posted at 6:42 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 18:56:54-04

Ongoing Coverage

 

Polls close at 8:00 PM and we are following a few of the major elections of our area and will keep you updated through the night on election results for the August 3 primary election for the following races:

Lansing Mayor Primary

CandidateVotes Received as of _________
Kathie Dunbar
Melissa Huber
Larry Hutchinson Jr.
Farhan Sheik Omar
Andy Schor
Patricia Spitzley

Lansing City Council At Large

CandidateVotes Received as of _________
Linda D. Appling
Grant M. Blood II
Jeffrey Brown
Claretta Duckett-Freeman
Linda Keefe
Peter Spadafore
D. Taft
Rachel R. Willis

Lansing City Council 2nd Ward

CandidateVotes Received as of _________
Jeremy A. Garza
Oprah Revish
Nicklas Zande

Jackson Mayor Primary

CandidateVotes Received as of _________
Jeromy Alexander
Laura Dwyer-Schlecte
Daniel Mahoney
John Wilson

Find out more about these and other local races by visiting our local elections page.

Follow other election results by clicking on the below links

Other Ballot Issues (Find out more in the county links above)

Carson City - Crystal Area Schools Bond ProposalBorrow the sum of not to exceed Five Million Six Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($5,650,000)
Columbia Township Fire Protection Millage ProposalReduces tax limitation to .4405 mills over 5 years to provide funs for fire protection in Columbia Township.
Columbia Township Police Protection Millage Renewal ProposalReduces tax limitation to .8814 mills over 5 years for police protection.
Hanover-Horton School District Sinking Fund Millage Proposal1 mill over 5 years to provide funds to construct or repair school buildings and upgrade technology.
Jonesville Community Schools Bonding Proposal.8 mills over 26 years to provide funds for athletic fields.
Lansing Essential Services Millage Restoration ProposalIncreases city millage by 1.1342 mills to provide funds for police, fire departments, and road and sidewalk maintenance.
Leslie Schools Operating Millage ProposalIncreases limitation on taxes by 18 mills for ten years to provide operating funds for Leslie Public Schools.
Parma Township Renewal Of Additional Millage For Fire Protection Services1.25 mills over 6 years to provide funds for fire protection.
Parma Township Renewal Of Additional Millage For Police Protection.5 mills over 6 years to provide funds for police protection.
Potterville Public Schools Bond ProposalPotterville Public Schools, Eaton County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Eight Million Dollars ($28,000,000)
Sandstone Township Fire Protection Proposal1.25 mills over 5 years to provide funds for fire protection.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!