Voters head to the polls in our neighborhoods

Polls are open across our Mid-Michigan neighborhoods.

Voters in several communities will decide on millages to fund improvements in their local school districts.

For the last couple of weeks, our neighborhood reporters have been digging into the millages to find out what school districts are asking voters to approve and what the financial impact, if any, would be on local taxpayers. For more information on the proposals in each of our neighborhoods, click the links on the individual cities below.



In Lansing, voters will choose nine commissioners to serve on the city's charter commission. This comes after voters approved the commission's formation in November 2023; the Lansing City Charter will be revised for the first time since 1978.

Lansing Charter Commission Race Details

Click here to see the list of 36 candidates vying for the nine open seats.

To see what is on your ballot, clickhere.

To find your precinct, click here.

Things to know when heading to the polls:



Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. You can vote if you are in line by 8:00 p.m. at your polling place.

Must be 18

Must be a U.S. Citizen

Must be a Michigan resident for at least 30 days

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

Will be asked to show a form of ID. If you don’t have one, you will be asked to sign an affidavit explaining you don’t have an ID



