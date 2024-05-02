Holt Voters to Decide on $22 Million School Bond Next Tuesday

Video shows Holt School's updates from the past Bond that passed back in 2021.

Ben Bakken, who ran the previous bond campaigned gave insight into what to expect on voting day.

President of Holt & Diamondale Insurance Agency, Pat Brown, said it's up to us to provide for the next generation.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Tuesday, Holt Public Schools is asking voters to borrow $22 million to make improvements to buildings in the district.

Back in 2021, Holt neighbors voted yes on the first series of the bond, but they aren’t done completing the work, which includes security cameras, reliable transportation, and aging buildings within the district...

“Finishing the work that we all wanted to do, that the voters came out and supported in 2021, some of those things are costing more.”

Ben Bakken, who ran the previous bond campaign, shared that a potential reason for neighbors being against the bond could be due to the economy.

“The reality is I think everybody is aware, since 2021, a lot has happened. Whether it’s inflation, labor shortages, and interest rates going up.”

The proposal will not raise taxes for neighbors but would extend the existing millage rate.

I spoke with Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency’s President, Pat Brown, to get his opinion.

“We can only put band-aids on buildings for so long, the band-aids rip off and then we have more of a problem than what we started with,” Brown said.

Brown says he knows extending the Millage Rate isn't ideal for everyone, he believes it's necessary for future generations.

“Somebody did it for us, we need to pay it forward.”

Polls will be open from 7 am to 8 pm on May 7th and ballots must be received by 8pm in order to be counted.

