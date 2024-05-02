A $23.5M bond proposal will be on East Lansing ballots next week

Voters will decide the fate of East Lansing Public Schools' 2024 bond proposal on May 7.

The $23.5 million proposal focuses on safety, security, and accessibility in East Lansing High School and MacDonald Middle School.

Video shows two school officials breaking down the proposal.

On Tuesday, voters across our neighborhoods will head to the polls, including in East Lansing, where the school district hopes to pass a $23.5 million school bond proposal with a focus on safety, security, and accessibility.

"We made some immediate changes last year," Superintendent Dori Leyko said. "We've made some short-term changes, and now we have a long-term plan to improve some infrastructure in the district."

Superintendent Leyko tells me those plans include a new administration building to get the current offices out of the high school, limit the number of visitors on a given day, and better respond to a crisis if it were to happen.

"We know that we're going to be better able to make decisions and respond if we're not on a site if it's locked down and we're locked down also," Leyko said.

The bond would fund a secure entrance at the high school, expand the cafeteria at the building, improve security cameras and systems at both the high school and MacDonald Middle School, and replace door hardware on interior doors to secure classrooms more easily.

"The quickest we can get those doors shut, the least fine motor skills that our adults need to use, and the soonest they can attend to our kids will be the most effective way to respond to a crisis," Leyko said.

Officials say they're optimistic about the plans, and they have used feedback from the community to shape them.

"I think it speaks to a great commitment of us moving forward," East Lansing Public Schools Director of Health and Safety Matt Morales said. "Really hearing our community stakeholders, our students, our teachers, and we're really proud of the steps that we've taken so far."

You can find the full bond proposal here. Polls open Tuesday at 7 am.

