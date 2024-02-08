First look at the St. Johns School District's proposed $92M bond

A proposed $92M bond received community feedback for the first time Wednesday night

The bond would address 4 key areas across the district including safety and security, a new early childhood center, building and learning efficiencies, and athletics and fine arts facilities

Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume says that to get community on board, transparent conversations are crucial

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg here in St. Johns where a meeting on a proposed $92 million bond received its first input from neighbors.

One by one, neighbors filed into the St. Johns High School.

On the agenda was a first look at the St. Johns School District's bond proposal, which officials say will address key areas across the district. These include safety and security, a new early childhood center, building and learning efficiencies, and athletics and fine arts facilities.

The district also noted that the debt millage rate is expected to remain the same as the current rate, with no tax rate increase. The bond would have an 18-year extension off of a previous 2010 bond with the same 7 mill rate.

This was the first pass at sharing the information. St. Johns Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume says that those thoughts are expected.

"I don't think we're always going to agree on issues as far as what we're trying to propose in our bond or what's going on in our public schools, but I think having a conversation and open dialogue in regards to moving forward as a district and a community, I think that's a two-way street between our community members and educators within our buildings," said, Berthiaume.

But Berthiaume also says he has hope they can get the community on board leading up to the vote through transparent communication.

"Allowing the opportunity. Again, our goal is to make sure that our community knows what they're voting on May 7th and giving them an opportunity to ask questions," said, Berthiaume.

While those working on the bond proposal were able to answer questions that were alarming to residents, such as why turf instead of other alternatives for a sports field, many left feeling unsure about the proposal. I asked to speak with residents about their thoughts but was denied comment.

The next meeting is scheduled for April 17th at 6:30.

