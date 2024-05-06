Lansing's Election Preview: City charter commission race and estimated election day price tag

Election in Lansing is on Tuesday, and residents will vote on the city's Charter Revision Commission.

There are currently 36 candidates eyeing 9 open seats on the commission.

Watch video above to find out details on the race and to hear the estimated cost the city is spending on this special election.

18 years as Lansing's city clerk, Chris Swope has become pretty comfortable with his job. But even for him, Tuesday. will be a first.

“Their responsibility is to go through the city's charter and come up with proposed revised city's charter that will go in front of Lansing residents,” Swope said.

As voters pick their top 9 candidates, Swope said his team is prepping for the big day, which he's anticipating will cost the city a nice amount.

“I would say we're going to end up somewhere between $125,000 and $150,000,” Swope said. “A big chunk of that is the election workers and a precinct works on election day.”

Some of that money spent will also go toward absentee ballots. We're told for this election Lansing has sent out quite a few.

“So for this election, we've issued more than 17,000 ballots,” Swope said.

The estimated cost for this election is a lot cheaper than the $200,000 Lansing spent for the Presidential Election in February, but Swope said the city will be reimbursed from the state for February's election.

While elections cost money, Swope said it's worth it, in order to make sure each residents gets to exercise their right to vote the right way.

“We want to make sure every voter has the right the vote who wants to vote and safe and secure is my motto on these days,” Swope said.