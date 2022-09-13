WATCH: MSU President Stanley, Provost Woodruff speak at faculty senate special meeting Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University President Dr. Samuel Stanley spoke at a faculty senate special meeting Tuesday night alongside Provost Teresa Woodruff.

His remarks came after reports of Stanley being asked to resign by some members of the Board of Trustees .

Spokespersons for the university told FOX 47 News Monday the Board of Trustees and Stanley were in discussions about his contract.

One spokesperson told FOX 47 News that the media reports about the president being given until Tuesday to resign were not factually accurate.

Both Stanley and Woodruff also addressed the recent resignation of the dean of Michigan State’s Broad College of Business over concerns about his leadership and failure to follow mandatory reporting policies.

Watch both Stanley's and Woodruff's full remarks in the video player above.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook