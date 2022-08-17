Dean of MSU's Broad College of Business resigns over leadership concerns and reporting guidelines

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Dean of Michigan State’s Broad College of Business resigned on Friday over concerns about his leadership and failure to follow mandatory reporting policies.

Prior to his resignation, Sanjay Gupta started serving in the role in 2015.

“Those who take on leadership roles at MSU are expected to conduct themselves with careful and consistent attention to integrity and professionalism," Emily Guerrant wrote in an emailed statement sent to Fox 47 News. "This leadership transition is the result of poor administrative oversight, including a failure to adhere to our mandatory reporting guidelines,”

Gupta said he has been cooperating with the on-going investigation and defended himself in a statement that reads in part, “I’m confident the proper steps to initiate an investigation of alleged misconduct, which I took extremely seriously, had been taken and that mandatory reporting obligations had been met.”

According to MSU’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct: Reporting Guide, “all university employees are obligated to promptly report incidents of sexual harassment, sexual violence, sexual misconduct, stalking and relationship violence that they observed or learned about, and involves a member of the university community, or occurred at a sponsored event or on university property.”

Guerrant went on to say in her statement,“our recent institutional history underscores the significance of a failure to report and the devastating impact it can have on individuals across our campus and beyond. It is incumbent upon our leaders to understand their reporting responsibilities to further a safe, welcoming space for all students, employees and guests.”

While the concerns over Gupta's reporting practices are vague, on Monday, the university announced Judith Whipple will serve as interim dean until Sept. 9 when the Board of Trustees will consider her appointment.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook