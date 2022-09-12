MSU Board of Trustees in talks with President Samuel Stanley

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees are currently in discussions with President Samuel Stanley about his contract, MSU spokesperson Emily Gerkin Guerrant said.

“I do want to clarify that some media reports have inaccurately stated that the Board has given the president until Tuesday to resign," Dan Olson, the deputy spokesperson at Michigan State, said. "This is NOT factually accurate.”

On Sunday, the Detroit Free Press published an article saying that "multiple sources in the school's administration" told the paper that the board had given Dr. Stanley until Tuesday to resign as president.

Both Guerrant and Oslon have said that the report of Dr. Stanley being told to resign or be possibly dismissed by the board is not a "factual statement."

Dr. Stanley has been at MSU since August 2019. Before Dr. Stanley, Michigan State had an acting president in 2019 and an interim president in 2018-2019.

Before that, Lou Anna K. Simon was the university president from 2005-2018. Simon stepped down as president in January 2018 during the Larry Nassar sentencing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

