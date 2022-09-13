Michigan State University to discuss contract of MSU president Samuel Stanley in special meeting Tuesday night

(WXYZ) — On Tuesday night, Michigan State University's faculty senate will hold a special meeting to address what's happening at the university.

According to the Board of Trustees Chair, some trustees are trying to push out MSU president Samuel Stanley. President Samuel Stanley is the first item on Tuesday's agenda.

Samuel Stanley Jr. has been MSU's president for three years. He is now being pressured by the Board of Trustees to resign by today, but many on campus are now wondering why.

"I just wish everyone would be more open about why they want him to step down so the Michigan State community knows what's happening in campus life," MSU sophomore Nola Gergar said.

According to the Board of Trustee's Vice-chair Dan Kelly, "at no time was the president threatened with termination or given an ultimatum regarding his employement." He adds that "the board has made no decision regarding any change in president Stanely's employment status nor contract."

So the ultimatum is gone, but the friction remains.

7 Action News has learned that the conflict stems from the university forcing out the former dean of Business School Sanjay Gupta for failing to follow the school's reporting policies in regard to sexual violence or harassment. A subject MSU's vice president will not elaborate on.

"Really the conversation that's happening is a discussion of President Stanley's contract and Michigan State University," MSU Vice President Emily Gerkin Guerrant said.

Some students say they deserve more.

"I definitely feel the school should be more transparent about the whole situation because we do pay to go here," MSU sophomore Kailyn Butler said.

MSU Faculty Senate will hold their special meeting tonight at 7 p.m..