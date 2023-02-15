The Rock repainted multiple times in days after MSU mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Rock, a Michigan State campus landmark, has been repainted multiple times since Monday's mass shooting on campus.

The first message said "How many more? Stay safe MSU" in red and white lettering with The Rock being painted completely black. The message garnered support from MSU students after three of their classmates were killed and five were critically injured in the shooting .

Throughout Tuesday, students came and went to see the message and leave flowers at the landmark.

But by Tuesday night, the message had changed.

While the black background remained the same, the message now read "Allow us to defend ourselves & carry on campus" in green and white.

Lawmakers nationally and across the state have been reacting to the tragedy, and it has sparked another heated debate on where we go from here .

But by late Wednesday morning, the message had changed again.

The message, now on a white background, now reads "Always Spartan, Brian, Arielle , Alexandria ," which are the name of the three victims killed in the shooting.

A vigil will be held at The Rock Wednesday at 6 p.m. People are meeting at the Spartan Statue at 5 p.m. and are walking over from there.

There is also an interfaith prayer vigil at The Peoples Church of East Lansing at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

