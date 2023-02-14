'How many more?' Question MSU students are asking following mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Rock on Michigan State University's campus is an ever changing landmark, and Tuesday, it's blacked out with the words "How many more?" and "Stay safe MSU."

The words are garnering attention and support from MSU students after three of their fellow students were killed and five were critically injured in a mass shooting on campus Monday night .

"I see this thing change everyday with how, what's painted on it, so seeing this was kind of I don't know a shock, obviously after what happened last night," said MSU student Hannah Rhatigan.

The Rock's new look has resonated with many students, gaining a spotlight on social media.

"I saw it on social media this morning, and I posted it because I thought it was something really important to me because The Rock is so important to a lot of people on campus," said Rhatigan.

Students came to lay flowers down at The Rock in remembrance of the three students that lost their lives and in the support of the five fighting for their lives in the hospital. Psychology student Alena Buterakos was the first to bring flowers to the popular sight.

"I think things will become more real as we get to know more about the situation and the victims," said Buterakos.

Buterakos was celebrating Valentine's Day with her friends at her apartment just a mile from where the shooting began.

"I was having a small get together for Valentine's with my friends, and we all just locked ourselves in the two bathrooms for four hours I think it was just trying to not make any noise," said Buterakos.

Others checked in with their friends and family via cell phone.

"When we first heard, all my roomates and I, we all just kind of huddled together and just started calling our loved ones making sure everyone was good. It was a tense four hours in a very different way. I can't imagine what the people on campus feel," said MSU student Cameron Oade.

