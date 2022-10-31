Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodMSU Campus

Actions

MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff named interim president by Board of Trustees

MSU pic
fox 47
MSU pic
Posted at 12:29 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 12:29:50-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In a special meeting Monday afternoon, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Provost Teresa Woodruff to be the interim president following President Samuel Stanley's resignation.

Following Stanley's 90-day notice of resignation, the board released a statement saying that they expect Stanley to remain in his position for the next 90 days.

See related:

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

My Post (1).png

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporter

Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter