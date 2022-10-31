MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff named interim president by Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In a special meeting Monday afternoon, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Provost Teresa Woodruff to be the interim president following President Samuel Stanley's resignation.
Following Stanley's 90-day notice of resignation, the board released a statement saying that they expect Stanley to remain in his position for the next 90 days.
