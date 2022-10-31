MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff named interim president by Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In a special meeting Monday afternoon, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Provost Teresa Woodruff to be the interim president following President Samuel Stanley's resignation .

Following Stanley's 90-day notice of resignation, the board released a statement saying that they expect Stanley to remain in his position for the next 90 days.

