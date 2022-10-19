Michigan State University Council passes a vote of no confidence in Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In a vote of 85-6, the Michigan State University Council voted Tuesday that they have no confidence in the Board of Trustees.

This vote comes after MSU President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation and both the Faculty Senate and the Associated Students of Michigan State University passed votes of no confidence in the board earlier this month.

"I, like the Michigan State University Faculty Senate and Associated Students of Michigan State University have lost confidence in the actions of the current Board of Trustees, and I cannot in good conscience serve this board as constituted," Stanley said in his resignation announcement.

The University Council is made up of members of the Faculty Senate, members of the Appointed Council, all faculty serving as chairpersons of College Advisory Committees, the chairperson of the Athletic Council, members of ASMSU, members of the Council of Graduate Students, chairpersons of University-level Standing Committees, the Steering Committee, the president, provost and designated ex officio members.

