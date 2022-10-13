MSU President Samuel Stanley resigns, says he's 'lost confidence' in Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced Thursday that he is resigning from his position.

In an address to the university community, Stanley said that he submitted his 90-day notice of resignation Thursday to the Board of Trustees.

"I, like the Michigan State University Faculty Senate and Associated Students of Michigan State University have lost confidence in the actions of the current Board of Trustees, and I cannot in good conscience serve this board as constituted," Stanley said.

This decision comes after the Detroit Free Press reported last month that the board told Stanley to resign as president.

The friction between the board and Stanley stemmed from the resignation of Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta and issues with the state-mandated Title IX certification process during 2021.

Stanley later spoke to the Faculty Senate at a special meeting saying that he "faithfully complied with the state of Michigan certification process" required for all Title IX reports.

On Sept. 30, the board released an internal audit of the Title IX certification last year and found several "weaknesses" in the workflow of the process.

Stanley has been president of the university for three years.

Jan. 11, 2023, would be 90 days from Stanley's notice of resignation.

This is a developing story.

