Former MSU Police captain charged with drunk driving

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A former captain with the Michigan State University Police has been charged with drunk driving following an arrest in February.

Michigan State Police officers initially stopped to see if Valerie O'Brien needed assistance after she pulled onto the side of the Interstate 96. She was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

State police reported O'Brien refused a preliminary breath test but a blood test later indicated she had a blood alcohol content of 0.251, more than three times Michigan's legal limit of 0.08.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel's office announced Wednesday morning that O'Brien is charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content and one count of carrying a concealed pistol under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.10 or more.

O'Brien's police-issued pistol was in the back seat of her car at the time of her arrest.

The Michigan Department of the Attorney General retains prosecution in the case.

"My office stands ready to ensure law enforcement officers are upholding the oath they took to protect and serve," Nessel said.

An arraignment will be held June 7 in Ingham County 55th District Court.

