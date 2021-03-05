Report: MSU police captain was 'extremely belligerent' during drunk driving arrest

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police Captain Valerie O’Brien has been charged with carrying a firearm while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.25 percent, almost three times more than the legal limit of .08.

O’Brien was arrested last month traveling eastbound Interstate 96 near Williamston Road. She was reported to have been driving significantly under the speed limit and pulled off to the shoulder of the road where she was confronted by a Michigan State Police trooper.

After failing to complete a field sobriety test, O'Brien was asked to do a breath test which she refused.

She was taken to Sparrow Hospital where she was reported to have been "extremely belligerent" to the officer. A blood test was administered after a search warrant was processed, which found she was over the legal limit.

Michigan State University placed O'Brien on leave "with no assigned work duties or access to university records or equipment" as the university reviews her conduct, Michigan State University Public Information Officer Captain Chris Rozman said in a statement.

He added that, "It would be inappropriate for our department to comment on the pending criminal charges being brought by independent and outside investigators and prosecutors. We have full confidence in these outside agencies to handle the criminal case in a fair and impartial manner."

To see the original report of O'Briens arrest click here.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook