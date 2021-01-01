I’m Gabi Dunham, part of the FOX 47 News Team. I am a storyteller at heart who loves to focus on community impact stories and all things sports.

I’m a San Diego native who has worked in national newsrooms in New York City before finding my way to Lansing.

Being here is so exciting for me, because I can’t think of a better place to grow in my career. I’ve grown up watching Big 10 football and basketball so having the Spartans right in our backyard is very exciting!

For me, journalism and storytelling are a public service that I’m honored to be able to fill. Nothing makes me happier than connecting with a community through the stories that serve them best.

If you have a story, I would love to tell it. Email me at Gabi.Dunham@Fox47News.com.

