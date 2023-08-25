Lansing mayor declares state of emergency due to devastation caused by severe storms

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor issued a state of emergency for the city Friday to address the impacts of the severe storms that rolled through the area Thursday night and caused widespread damage.

“This declaration will ensure that the city of Lansing can provide the services residents need as we continue cleaning up roads and streets throughout Lansing. These powerful storms caused significant damage and knocked out power to many in our community,” Schor stated in a press release. “I have been working and in communication with the Governor’s office, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, our state legislative delegation, City Council and my department directors to ensure Lansing has the resources needed to recover from these storms.”

Schor also addressed the tragic death of an 84-year-old Lansing woman, who died after a tree fell on her home.

“In addition, we very sadly lost a longtime Lansing resident last night in the storm. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. Trees and storm damage can be cleaned up and repairs made, but losing a family member in this way is absolutely heartbreaking,” Schor said.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 426 active outages with 26,813 residents affected.

The Eaton County Board of Commissioners also declared a countywide state of emergency due to the storm damage. In the declaration, the board chair said approximately 67% of county residents were experiencing an interruption in their power supply. This declaration means that the Eaton County Emergency Operations Center has been activated, and emergency management is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel.

