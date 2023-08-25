GALLERY: Severe storm blows through mid-Michigan, leaves behind a lot of damage
We're getting a look at the damage left behind from a severe storm system that went through mid-Michigan on Thursday night.
Storm damage in Jackson, Michigan, on Friday, August 25, 2023.Photo by: Olivia Pageau/FOX 47 News Storm damage in Jackson, Michigan, on Friday, August 25, 2023.Photo by: Olivia Pageau/FOX 47 News Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: Richard Clark Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: WXYZ Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: WXYZ Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: WXYZ Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: WXYZ Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: Richard Clark Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: Richard Clark Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: WXYZ Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: WXYZ Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: WXYZ Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: WXYZ Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: Richard Clark Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: Richard Clark Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: Richard Clark Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: Richard Clark Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: Richard Clark Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: Richard Clark Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Photo by: Richard Clark Storm damage in Ingham CountyPhoto by: Ingham County Emergency Management Storm damage in Ingham CountyPhoto by: Ingham County Emergency Management Storm damage in Ingham CountyPhoto by: Ingham County Emergency Management Storm damage in Ingham CountyPhoto by: Ingham County Emergency Management Jonathan Linnert, WebbervillePhoto by: Jonathan Linnert Jeff Brown, shed in WoodhavenPhoto by: Jeff Brown Alexis Mick, MilanPhoto by: Alexis Mick Alexis Mick, MilanPhoto by: Alexis Mick Caitlyn Emilie, FowlervillePhoto by: Caitlyn Emilie Cody Reynolds, south of WebbervillePhoto by: Cody Reynolds Storm damage from the severe thunderstorm that ripped through the Greater Lansing area on Thursday, August 24, 2023.Photo by: Joshua Carter/FOX 47 News Photo by: Larry Wallace Larry Wallace sets up his camera after a tree falls on a house in Lansing killing one person on Thursday, August 25, 2023.Photo by: Larry Wallace/FOX 47 News