GALLERY: Severe storm blows through mid-Michigan, leaves behind a lot of damage

We're getting a look at the damage left behind from a severe storm system that went through mid-Michigan on Thursday night.

Storm damage in Jackson, Michigan, on Friday, August 25, 2023.Olivia Pageau/FOX 47 News
Storm damage in Jackson, Michigan, on Friday, August 25, 2023.Olivia Pageau/FOX 47 News
Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Richard Clark
Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.WXYZ
Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.WXYZ
Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.WXYZ
Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.WXYZ
Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Richard Clark
Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Richard Clark
Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.WXYZ
Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.WXYZ
Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.WXYZ
Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023.WXYZ
Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Richard Clark
Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Richard Clark
Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Richard Clark
Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Richard Clark
Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Richard Clark
Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Richard Clark
Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.Richard Clark
Storm damage in Ingham CountyIngham County Emergency Management
Storm damage in Ingham CountyIngham County Emergency Management
Storm damage in Ingham CountyIngham County Emergency Management
Storm damage in Ingham CountyIngham County Emergency Management
Jonathan Linnert, WebbervilleJonathan Linnert
Jeff Brown, shed in WoodhavenJeff Brown
Alexis Mick, MilanAlexis Mick
Alexis Mick, MilanAlexis Mick
Caitlyn Emilie, FowlervilleCaitlyn Emilie
Cody Reynolds, south of WebbervilleCody Reynolds
Storm damage from the severe thunderstorm that ripped through the Greater Lansing area on Thursday, August 24, 2023.Joshua Carter/FOX 47 News
Larry Wallace
Larry Wallace sets up his camera after a tree falls on a house in Lansing killing one person on Thursday, August 25, 2023.Larry Wallace/FOX 47 News
