GALLERY: Severe storm blows through mid-Michigan, leaves behind a lot of damage

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Storm damage in Jackson, Michigan, on Friday, August 25, 2023. Olivia Pageau/FOX 47 News

Storm damage in Jackson, Michigan, on Friday, August 25, 2023. Olivia Pageau/FOX 47 News

Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Richard Clark

Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023. WXYZ

Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023. WXYZ

Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023. WXYZ

Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023. WXYZ

Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Richard Clark

Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Richard Clark

Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023. WXYZ

Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023. WXYZ

Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023. WXYZ

Damage in Woodhaven after the strong storms on Aug. 24, 2023. WXYZ

Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Richard Clark

Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Richard Clark

Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Richard Clark

Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Richard Clark

Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Richard Clark

Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Richard Clark

Damage at Frenchtown Villa in Newport after strong storms on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Richard Clark

Storm damage in Ingham County Ingham County Emergency Management

Storm damage in Ingham County Ingham County Emergency Management

Storm damage in Ingham County Ingham County Emergency Management

Storm damage in Ingham County Ingham County Emergency Management

Jonathan Linnert, Webberville Jonathan Linnert

Jeff Brown, shed in Woodhaven Jeff Brown

Alexis Mick, Milan Alexis Mick

Alexis Mick, Milan Alexis Mick

Caitlyn Emilie, Fowlerville Caitlyn Emilie

Cody Reynolds, south of Webberville Cody Reynolds

Storm damage from the severe thunderstorm that ripped through the Greater Lansing area on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Joshua Carter/FOX 47 News

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace sets up his camera after a tree falls on a house in Lansing killing one person on Thursday, August 25, 2023. Larry Wallace/FOX 47 News

Prev 1 / Ad Next