St. Johns residents react to mayor's resignation

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — After Mayor Roberta Cocco's resignation Monday at a St. Johns City Commission meeting, I took a trip to downtown St. Johns to ask residents how they felt. The location? A place where we have interviewed Cocco before, Global Coffee Co.

Cocco's resignation on Monday was abrupt. Some residents didn't see it coming, one of those being Rachel Lynch.

Lynch said she was shocked by the news as we talked over a cup of coffee.

"When you feel like your service isn't being met, you make a change. So that is why we elected Roberta to begin with," Lynch said.

Other St. Johns residents also said that they wish Cocco would have stayed.

"I wish you could've stuck it out and stood up for what you felt was right," said Carolyn Smith. "But I understand that there has to be a lot of personal stress, and I wish you could say more."

Others felt for that stress for Cocco and still stand by her side.

"She was coming in trying to get answers," said Tom Karek. "Trying to get some transparency, and it sounded like every place she went was giving her a lot of problems. No one wanted to cooperate."

The resignation comes just two months after former City Manager Dave Kudwa resigned in February, and that role has remained vacant. The St. Johns City Commission is actively searching for a new city manager.

We reached out to Cocco and the vice mayor for more clarity around this decision, but our requests for interviews were denied at this time.

