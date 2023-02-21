St. Johns city manager resigns, City Commission searches for new city manager

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — The St. Johns City Commission has announced that City Manager Dave Kudwa has resigned, and they are searching for a new city manager.

“We are seeking a strong administrator who is qualified to handle a variety of growth opportunities,” says St. Johns Mayor Roberta Cocco in a news release. “Our ideal candidate also has a strong background in managing thriving municipal departments and exciting projects.”

Kudwa was selected as city manager in March 2022 , but he came to St. Johns in 2001 to work on engineering projects in the area and joined city staff in 2012 as the community development director.

“My time with the city of St. Johns has been filled with amazing people and meaningful projects. It’s been an honor to serve the community in so many ways over the years,” said Kudwa in the release.

His last day will be in March. Updates on the search will be posted on the city's website .

“We are eager to move forward and maintain positive momentum on our many community initiatives,” said Cocco in the release.

