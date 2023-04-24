St. Johns mayor resigns after less than 1 year on the job

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — During a regular St. Johns City Commission meeting Monday night, Mayor Roberta Cocco resigned from her position.

Cocco was recently elected into the position during the November 2022 general election.

She says that the resignation comes after "the reluctance of staff to provide me with the basic information and material necessary to perform my duty, as well as their reluctancy to share standard processes, communication norms or financial records, and I was surprised that my inquiries were met with hostility."

"While I remained committed to my role as a public servant and determined to represent those who elected me, at this time I realize there isn't much more I can accomplish in this role," Cocco said in her resignation. "The lack of this support, ongoing stress and issues with integrity have created a culture in which I am unable to carry out my mandate from the people of St. Johns."

This is not the only city official that has resigned from their position this year. Former City Manager Dave Kudwa resigned in February, and that role has remained vacant. The St. Johns City Commission is actively searching for a new city manager.

