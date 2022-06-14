Watch
Delhi Twp - Holt - Dimondale - Southside Lansing

Community members express concerns about Holt Public Schools' safety and disciplinary policies

Posted at 3:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Holt Public Schools is looking to make changes to its disciplinary policies and expanding school safety measures after multiple altercations arose during the school year. Some members of the community say the changes aren't coming fast enough and don't go far enough to protect students.

"Why aren't these responsive actions communicated to parents and students so we can learn from them? Fully understanding privacy laws in general, these issues should be communicated with students and parents rather than seemingly swept under the rug," said one concerned parent at a Holt Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night.

At the beginning of June, a 15-year-old was hospitalized following a fight between them and another student at Holt High School.

Back in April, a fight between a cafeteria worker and some students broke out at the high school. During the scuffle, racial slurs were used, and the district investigated the case and fired one employee.

Two other incidents this school year included a 13-year-old arrested for making a threat to "shoot up" Holt Junior High School and a 15-year-old arrested for allegedly bringing a handgun into Holt High School.

Last week, the district held a summit to address the district's code of conduct as well as safety concerns. Now, some community members are taking their concerns about safety and discipline to the Holt Public Schools Board of Education.

Some community members said during the meeting that the district is dropping the ball, and they want to see major changes.

"The outcome I'm looking for is the development and implementation is a shared plan...these methods need to be outlined," said another concerned parent.

District officials say they are aware there's work to be done, and they have some changes in the works they are hoping will make a difference.

