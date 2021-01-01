Hi Lansing!

I'm Erica and I am absolutely delighted to be part of the Fox 47 News team reporting on the State Capitol!

My role here at Fox 47 News is multimedia journalist or MMJ. During my tenure here, I will focus on the state's capitol and all the unique stories surrounding lawmakers and our great state.

My broadcasting career started at Wayne State University's public radio station WDET. There I learned how to report and anchor.

Since then, I've worked as a reporter, anchor and producer in both TV and radio. Some of the stations I've worked for include: 13 ABC, 47 ABC, WTOP. WJBK, WKBD, WDET, WWJ, WJR and WCHB.

Just before joining the Fox 47 team, I worked in Ohio at an ABC affiliate as the lead morning news reporter and MMJ. Before that I spent a few years on the Delmarva peninsula as a news anchor for 47 ABC and WTOP in Washington, D.C.

I've been blessed to win several awards for my commitment to the community as well as reporting and anchoring. Storytelling is one of my great passions and I'm so happy to be able to do that here in Michigan!

Some of my other passions include spending time with family, urban ballroom dancing, singing karaoke and telling off-color jokes.

If you have a news tip, please feel free to email me at: erica.murphy@fox47news.com You can also find me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @ericamurphytv

