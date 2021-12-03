Teen arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' Holt Junior High School

LANSING, Mich. — A 13-year-old has been arrested for making an online threat to “shoot up” Holt Junior High School.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple complaints about the threat on Thursday. The suspect, who is a student at the junior high, was identified Friday.

Police said the teen confessed during questioning and was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking parents to have a conversation with their children about the seriousness of making threats of violence.