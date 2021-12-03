Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Teen arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' Holt Junior High School

items.[0].image.alt
used with permission, Holt Public Schools, 2021
Holt Public Schools - FINAL
Posted at 2:45 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 15:35:20-05

LANSING, Mich. — A 13-year-old has been arrested for making an online threat to “shoot up” Holt Junior High School.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple complaints about the threat on Thursday. The suspect, who is a student at the junior high, was identified Friday.

Police said the teen confessed during questioning and was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking parents to have a conversation with their children about the seriousness of making threats of violence.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter