Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Teen arrested for bringing handgun to Holt High School

items.[0].image.alt
used with permission, Holt Public Schools, 2021
Holt Public Schools - FINAL
Posted at 12:20 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 12:20:38-04

LANSING, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly bringing a handgun into Holt High School.

On Tuesday, school administrators received information that the teen possibly had a gun on him earlier that day, according to information released by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office. After reviewing video, it was confirmed that the teen did have a handgun while riding the school bus from home.

Detectives went to the boy’s home in Lansing and found a Glock .40 caliber handgun loaded in his backpack. The gun was legally owned by a family member, police said.

The boy was suspended from school and taken to the Ingham County Youth Home pending a hearing for carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say there is no indication that the boy made a direct threat to any other students, though he did show the handgun to others on the bus.

Stay with fox 47 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter