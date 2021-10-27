Teen arrested for bringing handgun to Holt High School

LANSING, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly bringing a handgun into Holt High School.

On Tuesday, school administrators received information that the teen possibly had a gun on him earlier that day, according to information released by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office. After reviewing video, it was confirmed that the teen did have a handgun while riding the school bus from home.

Detectives went to the boy’s home in Lansing and found a Glock .40 caliber handgun loaded in his backpack. The gun was legally owned by a family member, police said.

The boy was suspended from school and taken to the Ingham County Youth Home pending a hearing for carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say there is no indication that the boy made a direct threat to any other students, though he did show the handgun to others on the bus.

