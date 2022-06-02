15-year-old Holt High School student hospitalized after a school fight

HOLT, Mich. — A fight between two students at Holt High School put a 15-year-old in the hospital.

According to a GoFundMe created by a friend of the victim's family, the 15-year-old suffered head trauma and spent the night in the ICU after a fight that happened in the school hallway.

In a statement sent to FOX 47 news, Holt Public Schools Superintendent David Hornak said, “At Holt Public Schools, the safety and security of our students is our number one concern. This incident is currently being investigated by school officials and local law enforcement agencies. It will be reviewed in light of our school district’s student behavior and discipline policies, which specifically prohibit threats, intimidation or assaultive behavior. Because this incident is currently under review, the district is not able to share additional information at this time.”

But the incident has parents concerned.

“They really need to talk to the whole school about bullying and don’t be afraid to come forward and say this kid’s bullying me," said Ronald Niedzielski, a grandparent at Holt High School.

Niedzielski picks his grandson up Holt High School every day. As a Holt graduate he couldn’t believe a situation like this happened.

“I got bullied back when I was in high school and I will tell you that this person that did the bullying needs to pay for what he did,” he said.

While some parents want to see justice, other parents are concerned about their child’s safety.

"When my son goes to school I should not have to sit at home thinking if I’m going to be a part of an army that has to step forward because something has happened to my child," said Holt parent Dequay Woodruff.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth says a police report was filed on Friday following the incident and they are investigating.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook