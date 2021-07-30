Pistons select Michigan's Isaiah Livers in second round of NBA draft

The Detroit Pistons selected Michigan forward Isaiah Livers with the 42nd overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

Livers announced in April he would not return for another year of eligibility with the Wolverines. He missed the 2021 NCAA Tournament due to a right foot injury that required surgery.

Livers will be reunited with his former college coach, John Beilein, who was hired by the Pistons in June as senior advisor/player development.

The Pistons took Iowa center Luka Garza, the 2020 and 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year, with the 52nd overall pick in the second round.

Detroit selected Auburn forward JT Thor 37th overall, a pick headed to Charlotte as part of a deal announced earlier in the evening. The Hornets' selection at No. 57 overall, Florida State center Balsa Koprivica, is headed to the Pistons as part of the same deal.

Detroit opened the night by selecting Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick.