'A real asset:' Pistons leadership excited about John Beilein hire

The Detroit Pistons officially announced the hiring of John Beilein as senior advisor/player development on Wednesday.

The move was first reported Tuesday night.

The Pistons describe Beilein's role as working closely with the team’s coaching staff and development coaches "to analyze, implement and execute player skill development programs."

“There is nothing more important to our franchise right now than the growth and development of our players,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said. “Having spent time with John, we all know he is one of the best teachers in the game of basketball at any level. (Head coach Dwane Casey's) decision and desire to bring him on board underscores our commitment to helping this young Pistons team maximize its potential. John will be a real asset to the organization and we are fortunate to have him join us.”

Beilein spent 12 seasons (2007-19) as Michigan's head coach before serving as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for part of the 2019-20 season. Following his departure from Cleveland, Beilein worked as a studio analyst for the Big Ten Network and was spotted attending multiple Pistons games during the 2020-21 season.

“John has been one of the best fundamental teachers in the college game for years,” Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said. “With the age of our core group I wanted to add to our excellent developmental staff. John is a basketball lifer with a passion to help young players get better, especially in the area of shooting. We have an excellent group of young development coaches who have done a good job with our young core. John will add to and enrich the development staff’s quest to get our youth brigade to the next level.”