Report: Pistons trade Mason Plumlee, 37th pick to Bobcats for 57th pick

The Detroit Pistons are trading center Mason Plumlee and the 37th overall pick in the NBA Draft to the Charlotte Bobcats for the 57th overall pick, according to a report from ESPN.
Detroit also holds the 42nd and 52nd overall selections.
In 2020-21, his lone season with the Pistons, Plumlee appeared in 56 games, averaging 10.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 26.8 minutes per game.
Listen to Arn Tellem talk about the Pistons cap space for next year moments before the Mason Plumlee trade became public: https://t.co/4BUpPmMtqT— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 29, 2021