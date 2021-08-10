Lansing Schools announce mask mandate

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Schools have put in place a mask mandate for this upcoming Fall semester.

Officials with the district announced the mask requirement on Tuesday along with other COVID-19 safety precautions.

The mandate requires everyone, students and staff, to wear a mask inside buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks are not required outdoors.

Along with the mask mandate, district officials say there will be regular cleaning, promotion of social distancing and additional lunch periods added to decrease crowd size.

